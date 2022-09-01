6 tips for surviving Vancouver's Aritzia Warehouse Sale

The annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale has returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it the opening-day lineups wrapping around Canada Place.

Are you curious about the deals but nervous about how hectic it is? We have all the info you need to for a smooth trip to the sale — work smarter, not harder, for that discount haul.

Visit in the afternoon or evening to avoid the line

If pictures and videos of the massive queue have made you nervous, don’t give up hope just yet. The lineup usually only happens the morning of opening day, when the serious bargain-hunters want first dibs on the racks.

If you go midday or later, you can typically walk right in with no wait.

Prepare for overstimulation

The Warehouse Sale can be a sensory overload. It’s in a huge room with dozens of clothing racks, and a DJ blasts hip-hop that fits the slightly frenzied mood.

Visit at a time when you have energy, and use strategies to keep yourself grounded. Decide whether you’ll be calmer with a friend or more laser-focused on your own — and be wise about caffeine.

Wear something you can try clothes on overtop of

The change rooms at the Warehouse Sale are communal, so you don’t get any privacy while trying on potential new pieces. Consider wearing a sports bra and biker shorts, or other tight material, and try on pieces overtop. You’ll save time not taking your street clothes on and off.

Remember there’s mandatory bag check

Everyone who brings a bag larger than a fanny pack must check it in when they enter the sale. If you want to save time, consider leaving your backpack at home.

Damaged or dirty item? Ask for a further discount

The associates can sometimes approve a steeper markdown at checkout for an item that’s been ripped or gotten dirty. If you think you can clean (or repair) it, the purchase may still be worth it.

Shop for big-ticket items first

The most expensive pieces with big markdowns tend to sell out the quickest — yes, that means jackets. Coats that retail for more than $300 are often marked town to $175 or lower, meaning significant savings. Head to those racks first to get your hands one one before they’re gone.

It’s impossible to shop for specific items at the Warehouse Sale, but remembering a general theme or type of piece you’re looking for can help keep you focused. But of course, finding unexpected treasures is part of the thrill — that’s why you’ll see girls sitting down with their bags and weighing their decisions.

Alright, happy shopping!

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: