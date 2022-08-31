It’s the crack of dawn on the opening day of the Aritzia Warehouse Sale. You know what that means: hundreds of bargain-hunters have formed a massive line that winds its way around Canada Place.

The iconic sale with eye-popping discounts is an annual tradition in Vancouver. But it hasn’t happened since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throngs of customers thirsty for deals waited patiently for their turn to scan the racks at the Vancouver Convention Centre containing two-and-a-half years worth of the high-end clothing retailer’s surplus supply.

Customers at the front of the line told Daily Hive they got there between 5:30 and 6 am. By 7:30, others had to walk along the Coal Harbour seawall to find the end of the line at Harbour Green Park.

Many Metro Vancouverites have been waiting for their chance to grab Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best items at a 50 to 90% discount.

The sale typically takes place on Labour Day weekend. This year it’s running from August 31 to September 5. Hours are as follows:

Wednesday, August 31: 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, September 1: 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 2: 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 3: 7 am to 9 pm

Sunday, September 4: 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 5: 9 am to 7 pm

Deals at the Warehouse Sale include $350 coats for $175, $178 jumpsuits for $60, and $168 dress pants for $50.

Want the deals but don’t want to wait in line? Try going in the afternoon or evening. Lineups typically appear in the morning, when shoppers try to get in before items have been sold.

Aritzia says the racks are re-stocked throughout the weekend though, so there should be plenty of pieces to around.