Arctic outflow warning: Vancouver to feel -25°C with wind chill

After a ton of snow in Metro Vancouver, we’re about to enter a deep freeze.

In the late morning on Tuesday, December 20, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an arctic outflow warning for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

ECCC warns that “bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds” are expected to continue through the Lower Mainland today through Thursday as an arctic front brings a cold airmass to the South Coast.

In Metro Vancouver, the wind chill values will reach -25°C to -20°C. In the Fraser Valley, it’ll be more like -30°C to -25°C.

ECCC says you should be prepared for strong winds and “unusually cold temperatures” and ensure pets and outdoor animals have shelter.

The arctic outflow warning comes just after nearly 25 cm of snow fell in Metro Vancouver.

YVR flights have been severely impacted, and the province also issued a traffic advisory, urging drivers to “avoid travel due to heavy snow.”

Time to stay home and stay warm, Vancouver!

