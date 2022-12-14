Double whammy: Snow event followed by deep freeze ahead for Metro Vancouver

Good things come in twos, right? Is that the saying? As it turns out, not so when it comes to the weather in Vancouver this week. According to a weather expert, Metro Vancouver is set to get snow before entering a period of below-seasonal temperatures.

As of Wednesday, December 14 at 11 am, here’s what’s expected as the forecast currently sits:

When will it snow in Vancouver?

Potential is rising for a long duration snow event for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. #ECMWF suggests the main #snow to fall Saturday night, but flurries can persist through mid next week.#GFS suggests ENORMOUS snowfall amounts, thanks to a multi-day #WinterStorm. pic.twitter.com/6fvwBfOalR — BCWeather101(Andrew) (@BCWeather101) December 14, 2022

Meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Trevor Smith told Daily Hive what’s ahead for Metro Vancouver.

“There’s a fair amount of uncertainty in the computer model guidance,” he said.

“We’re talking about sometime Saturday for the first chance of seeing some snow around Vancouver and then that threat probably continues through the weekend and into Monday and early Tuesday of next week,” said Smith.

ECCC says it’s time to be prepared for winter weather, stay tuned to forecasts as they change, and have snow tires on your vehicle.

The closer we get to the weather event, the more clear the impacts will become.

Deep freeze ahead

On top of the snow expected to start Saturday and potentially last until Tuesday, Vancouver is going to get really cold.

“It’s probably going to turn colder, late Tuesday, through Wednesday and Thursday,” said Smith. Temperatures will be well below average, too,

“We could be struggling to get to zero during the day and getting well-below freezing at night.”

Can we at least get a White Christmas?

Smith said that according to historical data, we usually get about a 9% chance of at least two centimetres of snow measured at YVR on December 25.