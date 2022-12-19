Oh, flake no: Vancouver gets snowfall warning for another incoming system

Had enough snow yet, Vancouver?

It’s only mid-December, but it feels like we’ve already had a winter’s worth of storms.

Metro Vancouver is in for another round of snow as a low-pressure system makes landfall Monday evening. Environment and Climate Change Canada has even issued a snowfall warning over it.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected on the Gulf Islands and Eastern Vancouver Island — where up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff are expected.

It should be a little lighter, but still accumulate, in Metro Vancouver.

“A low-pressure system will land in Washington State tonight. The associated front will brush through the very southern part of British Columbia, giving another round of snow starting late this evening,” the weather agency said.

The snow will begin Monday night and taper off Tuesday afternoon for the mainland. Low temperatures are also in the forecast, with highs of -5°C and -6°C predicted on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Stay warm out there.