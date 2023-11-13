Hilarious skit about food prices at Canadian grocery stores is too relatable

Food prices are wild across Canadian grocery stores.

So much so, that sometimes the best remedy is good ol’ fashioned laughter.

According to the 13th edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, Canadians will continue to “feel the effects of high food inflation and food insecurity/affordability will also be a big issue with rising food prices.”

The current rate for food price increases across the country ranges from 5 to 7% with the bulk of increases coming in the vegetables, baked goods, dairy, and meat food categories.

Canada’s favourite sketch comedy program, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, released a perfect representation of what the nation is going through when it comes to food prices.

Mimicking childbirth, the skit has a lady, Patricia, go grocery shopping for a charcuterie board to welcome her incoming in-laws.

If you’ve gasped at grocery checkouts over the past two-plus years (especially when it comes to buying cheese), this relatable sketch from the popular 30-season Canadian comedy show might resonate with you.

They say laughter is the best medicine, no?