One of the great things about concerts is that artists often bring out their celebrity friends to surprise the audience.

Coldplay made no exception for this at their Music of the Spheres concert at BC Place last night and brought Canadian music legend Bryan Adams on stage.

Videos on TikTok show the superstars beaming to the crowd as they perform Adams’ top hit, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.”

What we would give to have been there.

The singers gave an acoustic rendition of the song, with Adams playing the guitar and Martin playing the piano.

Coldplay’s planned special guest, H.E.R., also joined the pair in performing the hit song, accompanying them with some seriously smooth electric guitar playing.

+ Performance de “Everything I Do” feat: Chris Martin, Bryan Adams & H.E.R. ❤️#ColdplayVancouver pic.twitter.com/pRyQlEkZhT — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) September 23, 2023

The iconic musicians weren’t the only ones offering an outstanding performance. The crowd could be heard giving their all in return while singing along and cheering the duo.

Visitors also took to Twitter the next day to express how great the surprise appearance was, with one user calling it the “performance of the year.”

Coldplay + Bryan Adams + H.E.R >>>> performance of the year — Gio 🌙 🎶 (@giorginaff) September 23, 2023

With Coldplay set to perform at BC Place again tonight, who else might they bring out?