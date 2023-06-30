Man lets stranger into his $18M Vancouver house to play the piano (VIDEO)

A video on TikTok has gone viral, showing a Vancouver resident with a really fancy home letting a stranger into his house to play the piano.

Aylex Thunder is the artist in question who plays the piano really well.

We reached out to Thunder about his random act of music and what inspired him to do this sort of thing.

The TikTok video, captioned “Do you think he will adopt me?” has gone viral and liked over 70,000 times.

Thunder first asks the homeowner how much the house costs, to which the homeowner responds, $18 million.

He then explains what he does, filming himself going into people’s homes and playing the piano.

Finally, he asks permission to come in, to which the homeowner surprisingly responds, “Yes, please,” before giving Thunder a tour.

At one point during the tour, Thunder spots a nearly $5,000 bottle of Louis XIII Cognac, which you’ll see again at the end of the video:

We asked Thunder when he started doing this and a bit about his musical background.

“I started playing piano when I was four and stopped when I was 12,” Thunder told Daily Hive.

When social media started getting popular, Thunder would post the occasional video, and people liked them, so he kept it up.

Recently he has even been studying Opera and other musical instruments.

Why the fancy homes, though?

“I just thought how can I combine my skillset and love of performance to what is unique to Vancouver. As I was walking through all these beautiful homes, I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to perform for people living in these houses?”

Thunder has done this approximately 20 times, but it’s not always a success story. He generally tries homes in Vancouver West or West Vancouver.

For every yes, he gets about 15-20 rejections, but because this series of videos he does has gained a following, it’s easier to get accepted into homes.

“I personally love to meet people who are successful and kind, and doing this allows me to learn from them and also share my love of music.”