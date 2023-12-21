Fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake: BC Taylor Swift fans lose thousands in ticket fraud

Some BC Taylor Swift fans have been victims of online ticket fraud, which has led North Vancouver RCMP to put out a statement warning the public.

In two reported incidents, victims were swiftly swindled out of thousands of dollars.

Based on the details of both frauds, this seems to be a case of buyer beware, and if something feels too good to be true, particularly in the case of Swift tickets, it probably is.

In one instance, a fraud victim found an ad online, and both parties agreed on a price of $1020.20 for the Swift ticket purchase. The victim e-transferred the money, and then the suspect sent an email with a wallet attachment without instructions for a Ticketmaster transfer.

The victim inquired further, but then the suspect stopped responding.

In a separate instance, a victim responded to an ad for four tickets. The seller and victim negotiated a price of $1,400. The victim e-transferred the money, and then the seller requested $400 more.

In this case, the seller sent tickets to the victim by email but didn’t provide a passcode to redeem the tickets. Like the first instance, the seller stopped responding and is now out $1,800.

RCMP is warning the public to avoid sending money on person-to-person platforms using methods like e-transfer unless they know the seller personally. RCMP also suggests avoiding buying from unknown people entirely on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

“Take a breath. Scammers prey on a sense of urgency. Take the time to do due diligence. You may not end up getting the tickets, but you’ll still have your cash.”