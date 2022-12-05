Never has it been easier – or more convenient – to grab sweets and snacks while on the go, especially now that there are vending machines dispensing nearly everything you could imagine.

From craft cocktails to art to salads, the vending machine is an open frontier when it comes to food and drink, with new concepts emerging all the time.

The latest machine on our radar is called Aneva Sugar Fairy, which calls itself Canada’s first fully automated cotton candy vending machine.

The cotton candy machine, which is installed at the Richmond Centre Mall (right in front of the Apple store), had its grand opening on November 11.

According to the brand’s website, “We are all about having fun and enjoying little things in life! Like many others, fairs and carnivals are one of our precious childhood memories.” The creators wanted to harness this nostalgia and be able to make it available “for everyone to enjoy it any time and any day of the year.”

The machine uses a robotic hand that shapes the candy into thirty different shapes with four flavour options. The machine has a touch screen where you’re able to select your flavour and shape combination and make payments via credit, debit, or cash.

Aneva Sugar Fairy has both a TikTok and YouTube account where you can check out videos of the machine in action. The entire process takes place behind a small window, where the cotton candy is spun and shaped by the robotic arm.

Once it’s ready – which takes about two minutes – a second window opens up, revealing a cotton candy creation ready to be enjoyed.

The Aneva Sugar Fairy cotton candy vending machine is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 8 pm, on Saturdays until 9 pm, and on Sundays until 6 pm.