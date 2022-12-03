Hot pot dining has become quite the hot commodity in Metro Vancouver as of late – if you’ll excuse the pun.

From buzzy spots like Big Way Hot Pot (which plans to expand in the coming months) to established places becoming busier than ever, hot pot is the ultimate social winter dish, and a popular one at that.

Now, a major hot pot chain restaurant has set its sights on a second location in Burnaby.

The Dolar Shop – which currently operates at 2-6078 Silver Drive in Burnaby and at 5300 No. 3 Road in Richmond – has shared that a new spot is in the works.

The chain revealed in a job posting shared on its Canada-specific Instagram page that the new location will be at 4361 Kingsway – remarkably close to the Silver Drive spot.

It didn’t share an exact opening date, nor did it remark on the close proximity to its existing location, but suggested that this new spot will be “opening soon.”

The Dolar Shop is known for its almost artisanal approach to Chinese hot pot, offering premium ingredients such as Wagyu beef, Geoduck, and live prawns.

The worldwide brand operates dozens of restaurants internationally, including in cities like New York, Seattle, and Sydney, Australia.

Stay tuned for more details on The Dolar Shop’s new Burnaby address.

The Dolar Shop – Burnaby

Address: 4361 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram