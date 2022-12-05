There’s nothing fancier than caviar. Whether you’re enjoying it on a blini or indulging in a spoonful, this delicacy is a rare treat that’s a luxury experience in itself.

Alaïa, the newest addition to Club Versante, is Vancouver’s first caviar-focused lounge and event experience. Perched on the 12th floor of the Versante Hotel, Alaïa offers world-class caviar flights and bites paired with champagne, sake, or vodka to complement each caviar’s unique flavour.

With the interior designed by Box Interior Design, the striking decor includes a monochromatic colour palette with features like a hand-painted ceiling mural and artwork by local artist, Tafui, a black and white striped bar with an LED-lit back bar, and a white, spiral staircase that leads to its unisex washrooms.

The club also offers a wraparound balcony with a panoramic view of the city and floor-to-ceiling dynamic windows. There’s even a private 15-person red-themed room that includes a personal mini fridge and TV for karaoke.

Alaïa’s luxury eats come from the Royal Caviar Club, which sources caviars from around the world — making this lounge their exclusive Canadian distributor.

While Alaïa is only open to hotel guests and club members on the regular, it will be open for group bookings of over eight guests during special winter and holiday season promotions. (Interested groups should contact [email protected] for more details.)

Speaking of holiday promotions, there’s one on right now: If you book a stay at Versante Hotel through this reservation platform, between now and January 2, 2023, you’ll receive an American Express gift card worth up to $225 that you can use towards your stay! This promotion ends on December 15, 2022, while supplies last.

With the festive season right around the corner, now’s the perfect chance to take advantage of this promotion and redeem the AMEX gift card during Club Versante’s slate of holiday events.

CASK Whisky Vault will be open regularly during the holiday season, and there will be multi-course Christmas dinner menus available at Bruno Restaurant and Oo La Cha. You’re also able to start your new year off right at these Club Versante restaurants, with live music and entertainment and some complimentary champagne for toasting.

All Club Versante restaurants are open for holiday group bookings. Guests can choose between five unique private dining rooms and be welcomed with bubbles and a five-course family-style feast — starting from eight guests.

For more information on Club Versante and Alaïa, visit the Versante Hotel’s website or follow Alaïa on Instagram.

Where: Club Versante, Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays: 3 pm to 11 pm