FoodPatios

Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 heated patios to enjoy in Vancouver this winter

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 27 2022, 5:00 pm
Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 heated patios to enjoy in Vancouver this winter
@anhandchi/Instagram | @havanavancouver/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

The calendar may say we’re in the middle of winter but our hearts are calling out for patio season.

Good thing there are plenty of heated patios around Vancouver that will allow you to drink and dine while still staying warm.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are eight heated patios to enjoy this winter on the Dished Restaurant Guide. Cheers!

Tap & Barrel — Olympic Village

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

All of Tap & Barrel’s locations have beautiful outdoor seating with amazing views of Vancouver, but its Olympic Village location features a large year-round heated patio that you’ll want to visit this season. Enjoy BBQ ribs, Green Goddess Halloumi Bowl, and other tasty choices while taking in the False Creek vistas.

Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-2223

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Papi’s is a beachside seafood and oyster bar in the heart of the West End that serves up delicious dishes and drinks while you relax on the heated patio. Enjoy the best fresh catches from the Pacific Northwest and the sea-inspired cocktails along with the beautiful English Bay scenes.

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7337

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Anh and Chi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anh and Chi (@anhandchi)

A celebrated restaurant in Vancouver, family-owned Anh and Chi reimagines authentic Vietnamese cuisine to create vibrant dishes and exciting cocktails. Grab a seat on their patio and treat yourself to Bún Riêu Cua – Grandma’s Crab Tomato Noodle Soup, Bánh Khot – Crispy Prawn Cakes, and more from their extensive menu.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883

Facebook | Instagram

Havana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Havana Vancouver (@havanavancouver)

Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can dine on a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style on their Commercial Drive patio. They also have an extensive taco menu filled with slow-roasted pork, aji Verde braised chicken, grilled avocado, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tendon Kohaku

Tendon Kohaku’s offers a gorgeous space for diners to step into when they are craving its famous tendon eats. Known for its “fried to amber perfection” tempura bowls and sides like Nagoya-style chicken wings, Sashimi salad, and more, Tendon Kohaku also offers a heated patio for diners to enjoy in their first Canadian location in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 109-840 Howe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-39-36

Instagram

East Side Craft House

East Side Craft House’s cozy dining room and patio is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work or play. Choose from the 16 taps of draft beer from Vancouver breweries, or select your favourite cocktail or wine. And then treat yourself to classics like beef dip and poutine on their food menu. And don’t forget about their happy hour!

Address: 1445 E 41st Ave, Vancouver
Phone: 604-324-1400

Facebook | Instagram

Beach Ave Bar & Grill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beach Ave Bar & Grill (@beachavebar)

Beach Ave Bar & Grill serves West Coast-inspired dishes with local craft beer, wine, and original cocktails. Bask in the spectacular views from the patio while dining on their Beach Burger, Cod and Chips, Beach House Salad, and more.

Note that while the patio is heated, staff say that it is still quite chilly outside so make sure to bundle up!

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-676-2337

Instagram

Colony Bar — North Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colony Northwoods (@colonynorthwoods)

Relax on the Colony Bar patio with a tasty meal and a pint from the wide selection of options. Try the Chicken tacos, Spicy Thai Curry Rice Bowl, Colony Stinger, and more from their four Metro Vancouver locations.

Colony’s North Vancouver spot has a heated patio that is open most days.

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Patios
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT