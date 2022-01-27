The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

The calendar may say we’re in the middle of winter but our hearts are calling out for patio season.

Good thing there are plenty of heated patios around Vancouver that will allow you to drink and dine while still staying warm.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are eight heated patios to enjoy this winter on the Dished Restaurant Guide. Cheers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

All of Tap & Barrel’s locations have beautiful outdoor seating with amazing views of Vancouver, but its Olympic Village location features a large year-round heated patio that you’ll want to visit this season. Enjoy BBQ ribs, Green Goddess Halloumi Bowl, and other tasty choices while taking in the False Creek vistas.

Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-2223

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar (@papisoysterbar)

Papi’s is a beachside seafood and oyster bar in the heart of the West End that serves up delicious dishes and drinks while you relax on the heated patio. Enjoy the best fresh catches from the Pacific Northwest and the sea-inspired cocktails along with the beautiful English Bay scenes.

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7337

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anh and Chi (@anhandchi)

A celebrated restaurant in Vancouver, family-owned Anh and Chi reimagines authentic Vietnamese cuisine to create vibrant dishes and exciting cocktails. Grab a seat on their patio and treat yourself to Bún Riêu Cua – Grandma’s Crab Tomato Noodle Soup, Bánh Khot – Crispy Prawn Cakes, and more from their extensive menu.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Havana Vancouver (@havanavancouver)

Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can dine on a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style on their Commercial Drive patio. They also have an extensive taco menu filled with slow-roasted pork, aji Verde braised chicken, grilled avocado, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tendon Kohaku (@kohakutendonvancouver)

Tendon Kohaku’s offers a gorgeous space for diners to step into when they are craving its famous tendon eats. Known for its “fried to amber perfection” tempura bowls and sides like Nagoya-style chicken wings, Sashimi salad, and more, Tendon Kohaku also offers a heated patio for diners to enjoy in their first Canadian location in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 109-840 Howe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-39-36

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Side Craft House (@eastsidecrafthouse)

East Side Craft House’s cozy dining room and patio is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work or play. Choose from the 16 taps of draft beer from Vancouver breweries, or select your favourite cocktail or wine. And then treat yourself to classics like beef dip and poutine on their food menu. And don’t forget about their happy hour!

Address: 1445 E 41st Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-1400

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Ave Bar & Grill (@beachavebar)

Beach Ave Bar & Grill serves West Coast-inspired dishes with local craft beer, wine, and original cocktails. Bask in the spectacular views from the patio while dining on their Beach Burger, Cod and Chips, Beach House Salad, and more.

Note that while the patio is heated, staff say that it is still quite chilly outside so make sure to bundle up!

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colony Northwoods (@colonynorthwoods)

Relax on the Colony Bar patio with a tasty meal and a pint from the wide selection of options. Try the Chicken tacos, Spicy Thai Curry Rice Bowl, Colony Stinger, and more from their four Metro Vancouver locations.

Colony’s North Vancouver spot has a heated patio that is open most days.

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980