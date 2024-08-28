NewsWeather

Parts of Alberta treated to an August winter wonderland as snow moves in

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 28 2024, 3:18 pm
Parts of Alberta treated to an August winter wonderland as snow moves in

Some parts of Alberta decided to completely skip fall and head straight to winter, with many areas of the province receiving some August snow overnight.

Luckily, the snow is set to steer clear from any major cities and will be sticking to just high-altitude mountainous areas in Alberta, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Forecasts yesterday hinted at the chance of snow in higher elevations in Alberta’s Rockies. As of Wednesday, special weather statements are out from ECCC calling for heavy precipitation, with that precipitation falling as snow over higher elevations, such as Highwood Pass and sections of Highway 40. Amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible at elevations above 1,600 metres.

“If travelling in Kananaskis, be prepared for varied and challenging weather conditions,” the statement added.

We took a gander at some of the live webcams up at ski hills in the mountains, and views at  Castle Mountain Resort, Banff Sunshine, and Lake Louise show a winter wonderland landscape.

Castle Mountain Resort

Castle Mountain Resort

Castle Mountain Resort

snow alberta august

Ptarmigan Webcam (Lake Louise)

snow alberta august

Standish Viewing Deck (Banff Sunshine)

If this August snow has you curious about how the early winter forecast is shaping up for Alberta, you can check that out here.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop