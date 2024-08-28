Some parts of Alberta decided to completely skip fall and head straight to winter, with many areas of the province receiving some August snow overnight.

Luckily, the snow is set to steer clear from any major cities and will be sticking to just high-altitude mountainous areas in Alberta, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Forecasts yesterday hinted at the chance of snow in higher elevations in Alberta’s Rockies. As of Wednesday, special weather statements are out from ECCC calling for heavy precipitation, with that precipitation falling as snow over higher elevations, such as Highwood Pass and sections of Highway 40. Amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible at elevations above 1,600 metres.

“If travelling in Kananaskis, be prepared for varied and challenging weather conditions,” the statement added.

We took a gander at some of the live webcams up at ski hills in the mountains, and views at Castle Mountain Resort, Banff Sunshine, and Lake Louise show a winter wonderland landscape.

If this August snow has you curious about how the early winter forecast is shaping up for Alberta, you can check that out here.