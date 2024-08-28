NewsCrime

One dead after stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Aug 28 2024, 4:37 am
One dead after stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze
RCMP patrol vehicle (Shutterstock)

RCMP say one person is dead after a stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze Tuesday night.

Parkland RCMP say just after 7 pm Mounties received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 near Spruce Grove, just west of the city.

Upon arrival,  an adult victim was located deceased. The suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the area and has taken carriage of the investigation.

To aid in the investigation, RCMP are asking anyone that was at the Corn Maze on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm to call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

RCMP added it would like to advise the public that this attack involved two guests who knew one another.

