These are the most affordable neighbourhoods in Calgary right now
The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand as house prices in the city are among some of the fastest growing in Canada, but some neighbourhoods are more affordable to buy into than others.
Daily Hive reached out to the digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the neighbourhoods in Calgary with the lowest-priced homes during the second quarter of the year.
These are the Calgary neighbourhoods with the lowest median sold prices for all types of properties. The list doesn’t include neighbourhoods with fewer than five sales over the time period.
- Red Carpet – $247,900
- Sunalta – $257,250
- Bankview – 278,500
- Kelvin Grove – $278,500
- Windsor Park – $278,500
- Garrison Green – $290,000
- Crescent Heights – $313,505
- Lincoln Park – $315,500
- Greenview – $335,000
- St. Andrews Heights – $336,000
- You might also like:
- 10 homes for sale in Alberta with THREE-bedrooms for under $200,000
- Here's what Calgary highways should adopt from Germany's Autobahn
- 10 detached homes for sale in Calgary right now for under $500,000
The median sold price for houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between approximately a quarter of a million dollars to $336,000.
If you’re new to the city and looking for a way to get into the housing market, we have a list of three-bedroom homes in Alberta selling for under $200,000.