These are the most affordable neighbourhoods in Calgary right now

The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand as house prices in the city are among some of the fastest growing in Canada, but some neighbourhoods are more affordable to buy into than others.

Daily Hive reached out to the digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the neighbourhoods in Calgary with the lowest-priced homes during the second quarter of the year.

These are the Calgary neighbourhoods with the lowest median sold prices for all types of properties. The list doesn’t include neighbourhoods with fewer than five sales over the time period.

Red Carpet – $247,900 Sunalta – $257,250 Bankview – 278,500 Kelvin Grove – $278,500 Windsor Park – $278,500 Garrison Green – $290,000 Crescent Heights – $313,505 Lincoln Park – $315,500 Greenview – $335,000 St. Andrews Heights – $336,000

The median sold price for houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between approximately a quarter of a million dollars to $336,000.

