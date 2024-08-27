August snow on the way for parts of Alberta

We may be mere weeks away from kicking off fall but select parts of Alberta are set to see some snow, with a little August snowfall in the forecast.

Luckily, the snow will be steering clear from any major cities and will be sticking to just high-altitude mountainous areas in Alberta, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

We took a look at many of the mountainous weather stations ECCC has in Alberta, and how much snow may be on the way.

Jasper is forecast to see rain this evening and the snow level lowering to 2,100 metres overnight with rainfall amounting to 5 to 10 mm, as well as snowfall amounts to 2 cm over higher terrain.

Tomorrow also has a risk of snow in the forecast, with the snow level of 2,100 metres rising to 2,400 metres in the morning, and snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

Over in Banff, rain is in the cards for tonight with the snow level lowering to 1,900 metres, and snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

The risk of snow persists into tomorrow with the snow level of 1,900 metres rising to 2,500 metres near noon and snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

Just east of Banff, around the Canmore area, rain is in the forecast with the snow level lowering to 1,800 metres overnight, with the snowfall amount hitting 2 cm over higher terrain.

Like much of the other areas, snow may be on the way around Canmore tomorrow too, with the snow level at 1,800 metres rising to 2,700 metres in the afternoon, with snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

A little further east from Canmore, Dead Man’s Flats can expect to see rain tonight with the snow level lowering to 1,800 metres overnight and snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

Snow may also be on the way around Dead Man’s Flats tomorrow, with the snow level at 1,800 metres rising to 2,700 metres in the afternoon, with snowfall amounts of 2 cm over higher terrain.

So, there you have it. At least the September long weekend forecast looks to improve for all the areas eyeing up potential snow, with Sunday looking especially gorgeous!

If you are curious about how the early winter forecast is shaping up for Alberta, you can check that out here.