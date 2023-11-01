Tim Hortons is dropping a lineup of Baileys-flavoured menu items and sips

It’s hard not to get pumped for the holidays when we are already getting teased with offerings to enjoy during the season of cheer.

Tim Hortons and Baileys announced a collab is officially in the works for Canadians.

The two iconic brands will be launching Baileys non-alcoholic beverages and treats in Tims locations across Canada later this month.

“So many of our guests already love the pairing of Tim Hortons coffee and Baileys which was why we were so excited to develop a unique lineup of non-alcoholic menu items that combine our iconic flavours in new and delicious ways that can be enjoyed any time,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons.

Slated to drop in restaurants on November 13 for a limited time, the lineup includes some must-try items. Let’s go through ’em.

The menu

The array of specialty drinks features sips like Baileys Cream Coffee, Baileys Latte, Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam, and even a Baileys Iced Capp.

Baileys Cream Coffee: This sip combines Tim’s Original Blend coffee with the flavour of Baileys and cream.

Baileys Latte: Expect freshly brewed espresso mixed with Baileys and your choice of dairy or a non-dairy option, along with a layer of whipped topping and a sprinkling of cocoa powder.

Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam: Described as “smooth and velvety,” this cold drink features Tims Cold Brew infused with the flavour of Baileys, cream, and Baileys flavoured foam.

Baileys Iced Capp: The classic Iced Capp mixed with the taste of Baileys and whipped topping? Sign us up!

Baileys Boston Cream ​Dream​Donut: One of the most popular Tim Hortons donuts gets a cute holiday makeover and we’re here for it. Enjoy non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured cream filling and a sprinkling of chocolate curls. This one drops on November 20.

Get these goodies later this month in stores or via the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery.