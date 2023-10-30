Canadian founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Ryan Smolkin dies at age 50

FoodNewsFood NewsCanada

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Oct 30 2023
Smoke’s Poutinerie founder and CEO, Ryan Smolkin, has died at the age of 50.

Smolkin, who was born in Ottawa, was considered a pioneer and a trailblazer in the culinary industry thanks to his ever-growing quick-serve poutine restaurant chain.

The Ajax-based company opened its first location in Toronto in 2008 at 218 Adelaide Street W, and went on to open more than 150 outlets in Canada and the US over the next several years.

The company attributed Smolkin’s death to unexpected complications from a recent surgery.

Smoke’s Poutinerie’s president and chief operating officer Mark Cunningham will be taking on Smolkin’s role.

