Two Vancouver spots land on list of most picturesque restaurant views in Canada

It’s not surprising to hear that Canada is getting props for its killer views, and this time, some local restaurants are tied in with the shoutouts.

HawaiianIslands.com, an authoritative source for restaurants, attractions, and vacation rentals for the Hawaiian Islands, recently shared a report of the world’s most beautiful restaurant views along with a Canada-specific list.

Out of the 10 Canadian restaurants on this list, two are in Vancouver, BC.

Coming in at number eight is Five Sails Restaurant inside the Pan Pacific Hotel.

The restaurant is tucked into the bustling hotel located at Canada Place Pier, and its initial draw has always been that unparalleled, show-stopping view.

The second Vancouver spot that made the cut was none other than Cactus Club English Bay, one of the city’s most popular locations from the premium casual restaurant chain.

It came in at number 10.

In terms of methodology for these lists, the company used TripAdvisor data based on the search term “beautiful view.”

The dining destinations with the highest number of mentions of this phrase from the online travel agency’s users then made the lists.

This data was collected in March 2022.

So there you have it, do you agree with the places that landed on these rankings?