20+ special Mother's Day eats and treats to get in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
May 2 2022, 8:31 pm
Courtesy Heritage Asian Eatery | Fleur d'oranger from Beaucoup (Photo: Rich Won)
We have you covered for Mother’s Day this year — and all the days surrounding it — if you need to line up something special food- and beverage-wise for mom.

Here are some wonderful Mother’s Day offerings to get in Vancouver.

Feasts

Railtown Catering

Mother’s Day To-Go Set 

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Mother’s Day Temaki Sets and Wagashi Sets

Heritage Asian Eatery

Mother’s Day Feast

mother's day

Available for dine-in or take-out from their Broadway location on May 7 and 8 (Courtesy Heritage)

Savoury City

Mother’s Day Tea (takeout)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savoury City Catering (@savourycity)

Bacchus

Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu

mother's day

Reservations are available from 10:30 am to 2 pm on May 8 (Photo: Nora Hamade)

Carlino

Mother’s Day Brunch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlino (@carlinorestaurant)

Pourhouse

Mother’s Day Brunch

Bruno

Mother’s Day Brunch

Mother's day

Courtesy Bruno

Collective Goods

Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast Kits (takeout) 

Glowbal

Tableside Bottomless Mother’s Day Brunch

Botanist

Mother’s Day Brunch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Botanist Dining (@botanistdining)

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil

Five Sails

Mother’s Day High Tea 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Five Sails (@fivesailsvancouver)

Tractor At Home

Mother’s Day Box

Honey Salt

Mother’s Day Experience Packages

Treats

La Fraise Rose

Chocolate Strawberry Bouquets

Chez Christophe

Mother’s Day Collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chez Christophe (@chezchristophe)

Buttermere Patisserie

Mother’s Day Cakes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buttermere Patisserie (@butter.mere)

Faubourg

Mother’s Day Collection, Afternoon Tea Set

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faubourg Bakery (@faubourgbakery)

Mon Paris Patisserie

Mother’s Day Collection

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Mother’s High Day Tea

mother's day

Pre-paid reservations are available for either an 11:00am or 1:30pm seating (Courtesy PICA)

Beaucoup Bakery

Mother’s Day “Dessert for Brunch” Collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beaucoup Bakery (@beaucoupbakery)

Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina

Mother’s Day Puffcream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popinavancouver (@popinavancouver)

