20+ special Mother's Day eats and treats to get in Vancouver
We have you covered for Mother’s Day this year — and all the days surrounding it — if you need to line up something special food- and beverage-wise for mom.
Here are some wonderful Mother’s Day offerings to get in Vancouver.
Feasts
Railtown Catering
Mother’s Day To-Go Set
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Mother’s Day Temaki Sets and Wagashi Sets
Heritage Asian Eatery
Mother’s Day Feast
Savoury City
Bacchus
Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu
Carlino
Mother’s Day Brunch
Pourhouse
Mother’s Day Brunch
Bruno
Mother’s Day Brunch
Collective Goods
Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast Kits (takeout)
Glowbal
Tableside Bottomless Mother’s Day Brunch
Botanist
Potluck Hawker Eatery
Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil
Five Sails
Mother’s Day High Tea
Tractor At Home
Mother’s Day Box
Honey Salt
Mother’s Day Experience Packages
Treats
La Fraise Rose
Chocolate Strawberry Bouquets
Chez Christophe
Mother’s Day Collection
Buttermere Patisserie
Mother’s Day Cakes
Faubourg
Mother’s Day Collection, Afternoon Tea Set
Mon Paris Patisserie
Mother’s Day Collection
Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts
Beaucoup Bakery
Mother’s Day “Dessert for Brunch” Collection
Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina
Mother’s Day Puffcream
