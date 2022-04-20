FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lil Willy’s Waffle House to launch in Vancouver next month

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 20 2022, 11:50 pm
Lil Willy’s Waffle House to launch in Vancouver next month
Courtesy Lil Willy’s Waffle House
You may have caught wind of Toronto’s x-rated waffle shop, and now, it looks like Vancouverites will soon have a place to enjoy scandalous treats for themselves: Lil Willy’s Waffle House.

The concept is launching as a pop-up serving — you guessed it — penis-shaped waffles.

Come May, you can find Lil Willy’s open every Friday to Sunday at 401 Industrial Avenue (Commissary Connect).

Slated to run from next month until the end of summer, Lil Willy’s tells Dished it is excited to offer people an alternative to the run-of-the-mill generic waffle experience.

“At Lil Willy’s, we wanted to spice things up by providing the consumer with a memorable sensual experience while keeping it light-hearted and playful,” the brand told Dished.

Courtesy Lil Willy’s Waffle House

Lil Willy’s says it took months to plan and develop the pop-up, something that started as a “funny joke” and ended up becoming a reality.

This fresh concept will offer several different varieties of waffles, including Chocolate “The BBC”, Strawberry “The Bachelorette”, Vanilla  “The Wet Dream”, Early Grey “50 Shades of Grey”, and Hot Dog Stuffed “The Glizzy.”

Customers will also be able to customize their waffle by adding toppings like crushed Oreo bits, crushed nuts, rainbow/chocolate sprinkles, white/milk chocolate drizzle, and a side of whip cream.

You can find this pop-up open starting May 13, mark your calendars!

Courtesy Lil Willy’s Waffle House

Lil Willy’s Waffle House

Address: Commissary Connect – 401 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

