A Look Inside: $7M BC mansion with "Selling Sunset" vibes (PHOTOS)

If you are obsessed with Netflix’s reality TV show Selling Sunset, then you might feel like this house looks like it belongs in the Hollywood Hills. Really, it’s in BC’s Okanagan region, just waiting for the perfect buyer.

This property in Vernon, BC is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $6,999,000.

With four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 7,577 square feet of space, this is a modern and luxurious mansion.

Let’s take a look inside and see what the $7 million dollar home has to offer:

The home was built in 2020 and it’s inside the exclusive Predator Ridge Resort. You can control the home’s lighting, temperature, and security system with your phone.

When you walk inside, the open living area is breathtaking with incredible golf course views. The ceilings here are soaring high, too.

In the kitchen, you’ll find a coffee and cocktail bar, plus a butler’s pantry and laundry room.

With a neutral colour palette accented with gold, marble, and light-hued wood, it’s got a California modern look with a contemporary BC twist.

The expansive main living area is filled with natural light, thanks to an addition of clerestory windows that encircle the space like a halo.

In the wing with the primary bedroom, you’ll find a sitting lounge with a fireplace, a luxury ensuite and a dressing room.

On the lower level, there’s a gym, craft room, a second primary bedroom, two additional bedrooms with their own bathrooms, plus the laundry.

The bedrooms are generously sized and each room is competing for the title of best view.

Two additional cool parts of the house are the custom Dali-esque fire feature and the pool/hot tub, both of which sit on a giant 1,777 square foot patio.

There’s also an upper deck that’s 690 square feet, complete with heaters, grill, fireplace, and a TV. With a gym, bar, and tons of seating areas – this house is massive.

What do you think of this sophisticated BC mansion?