A Look Inside: Brand new $7.5M Point Grey mansion (PHOTOS)

Tucked inside one of Vancouver’s most family-friendly neighbourhoods, there’s a brand-new home on the market that’s the ideal spot to rest and rejuvenate away from the heart of the city.

This cozy and spacious home is listed by Faith Wilson for $7,500,000, and it leans into the wellness design theme that’s been so hot for interior design in a post-COVID-19 world.

Inside, we’ll find a luxurious sauna and a spa ensuite bathroom attached to the primary bedroom that we never want to leave.

Let’s take a look and see what living in Point Grey is like:

The 4,189 square foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has two storeys and a basement. It was built in 2022 and comes with a 564-square-foot rooftop deck.

Inside, the home has luxury finishes like calacatta stone, a Town and Country fireplace, wide plank oak hardwood floors, custom millwork, and more.

The bedrooms have blackout blinds and ensuites with curbless showers. The primary bedroom has a stunning ensuite bathroom with a giant tub that looks like it’s straight out of a five-star hotel suite.

On the main level, there’s a dry sauna that’s like having a spa in your own home. And, in the basement, you’ll find a recreation room with a wet bar.

There’s also a media room with a projector for home movie nights equipped with professional-grade soundproofing wallpaper, so no one can hear you re-watching The Batman for the 16th time.

The lot itself is 6,037 square feet and has landscaped gardens and trees already in place for you to have an at-home nature oasis.

A triple-car garage makes it easy for you to avoid any street parking fiascos you might come across, too.

You can check out the full listing to learn more about this brand-new Point Grey home.