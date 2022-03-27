A Look Inside: $12.5M BC mega-mansion on a cliff edge (PHOTOS)

Life on the edge comes with the most breathtaking views.

This massive Vancouver Island home is listed by Sotheby‘s International Realty Canada for $12,500,000 and it’s located in rural Central Saanich, between the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal and Victoria.

Let’s take a look inside the property, called Eagle’s Landing, and see what it’s like in the modern mega-mansion.

The home was built in 2005 and it has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across its expansive 9,156 square feet with three independent living spaces.

Situated by a soaring cliff, there’s 650 feet of frontage along the waters of Haro Strait. The home has mesmerizing views of the Cascade Mountains, San Juan, and Gulf Islands.

The grounds are spectacular. As you enter the property, you drive past a grove of cherry blossom trees. There are lots of paths on the property that take you to the tennis courts, the orchard, the greenhouse, and the caretaker’s house.

The back of the home is partly wrapped with a unique water feature with a waterfall, stream, and lagoon.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows meet with vaulted ceilings with exposed beams to show off the sweeping views of the ocean.

Italian tile and wood bring warmth to the space while a neutral colour palette keeps the space looking modern.

There are multiple kitchens, and in the main kitchen there’s a built-in pizza oven, butler’s pantry, and wet bar.

The primary suite is so incredibly spacious that a family of four could live in here easily. There’s a fire place, an incomparable ocean view out the window, and dual walk-in closets.

Inside the ensuite bathroom, there’s an oversized built-in soaker tub plus a unique ocean view shower/wet room with a meditation and massage area.

Would you love to live in this cliffside oceanfront Vancouver Island mansion?

With all its features like a tennis court, billiards room, steam room, wine cellar, and pizza oven – you might never want to leave!