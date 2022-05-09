A Look Inside: Oceanfront $15.5M mansion in Victoria for sale (PHOTOS)

A home fit for royalty is waiting for the right regal owners on Vancouver Island.

This estate is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $15,500,000.

With five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and almost 12,000 square feet of space, this beachfront property is in one of Victoria, BC’s most exclusive neighbourhoods called “The Uplands.”

Let’s take a look inside and see what nearly $16 million can get you:

The elegant residence has a timeless look with massive, modern windows and vintage European design influence.

Down from the main house towards the water, you’ll find a private pebble beach plus two tiny private islands, so it’s easy to pull out the paddleboards or kayaks and spend the afternoon on the sea when you live here.

Outside, there are expansive outdoor spaces for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air.

Inside the home, there are five oversized bedroom suites and massive rooms that are great for entertaining. The kitchen has professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and two islands.

For a multimillion-dollar listing, the home doesn’t have its own swimming pool or wine cellar, as you might expect from a luxury home.

Instead, they’ve focused on making comfortable living spaces that are perfect for families who like to entertain.

Still, most rooms boast an incredible ocean view and we think that’s priceless.