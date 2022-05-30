Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: Charming $1.7M Vancouver Island A-frame (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 30 2022, 7:06 pm
A Look Inside: Charming $1.7M Vancouver Island A-frame (PHOTOS)
Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Ever dream of leaving it all behind and living in an Architectural Digest-worthy cabin in the woods? Us, too!

We found a stunning A-frame custom-built in 2020 hidden amongst the trees in the rainforest of Vancouver Island.

Located near the town of Sooke, this property is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $1,680,000.

Less than an hour’s drive from Victoria, this 1.16-acre property is very private.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Let’s take a look inside and see what you can get on the Island for the same price as an average Vancouver house.

Inside, the home is replete with floor-to-ceiling hemlock wood, while the exterior is clad with cedar. There are two bedrooms, a bathroom, plus a loft area inside.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

 

The home is blindingly bright with a ton of natural light and smooth concrete floors. With a giant open space in the home, it’s really a blank canvas to do whatever you’d like.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

 

The open floor plan includes a minimalist kitchen with a central island where you find the sink and the stove.

Even though this home would be perfect as a hideaway, it’s warm and inviting enough to want to host guests.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

 

From the loft space upstairs, you can get a better look at the dramatic roof angles. You could turn this space into an office, library, fitness studio, or anything you want.

The spacious bedrooms are dreamy and you’ll really feel like you’re living your best West Coast lifestyle here with rainforest views outside your floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, check out the giant bathtub!

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

 

Ready to call this 1,900-square-foot home your own? You can learn more about the listing on Sotheby’s and calculate how much of a downpayment you’d need to afford this beautiful home.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
