Vancouver City Council has unanimously approved the rezoning application to build a 12-storey supportive housing tower just south of Renfrew SkyTrain Station.

It will be largely dedicated to Indigenous people at risk or experiencing homelessness.

Thursday evening’s public hearing to review and decide on the application by BC Housing, the City of Vancouver, and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation lasted for only about 40 minutes, with only one public speaker and no debate amongst elected officials.

“At times, there has been contention around supportive housing in the city. There’s been fear and anxiety, but time and time again, we get great housing in place and all those fears go away,” said ABC councillor Lisa Dominato in her closing comments during the meeting.

This is a redevelopment of 2930 Renfrew Street, located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Grandview Highway and Renfrew Street — just adjacent to the Chevron gas station.

There will be a total of 76 supportive homes, with each unit being a studio with a private bathroom and kitchen. Other facilities include space for Indigenous cultural practices as well as amenities like shared laundry, a commercial kitchen and dining area, and program spaces, with trained personnel to support residents.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

This approved project is a revised expansion of the previously envisioned six-storey supportive housing building with 50 units. Lu’ma Native Housing Society has been selected as the building’s operator.

“This is a life-changing kind of project that will really make a difference, and it’s so important to see these kinds of projects happening throughout our city, not just in some parts of the city but all around our city, and providing those dignified housing options,” said Green councillor Pete Fry.

ABC councillor Lenny Zhou also shared that he lives five minutes away from the location, and he welcomes this project to his neighbourhood.

This permanent modular building is designed by S2 Architecture. Artistic renderings show the exterior facade will feature an Indigenous art component.

The municipal government provided the land, the provincial and federal governments are covering the construction costs, and the provincial government is supporting the operating costs over the expected 60-year lifespan of the building.

With the approval of the rezoning and the forthcoming submission of the development and building permit applications, construction is targeted to begin in early 2025.

In February 2023, City Council also approved BC Housing’s rezoning application to build a six-storey supportive housing building with 64 units at the nearby site of 2518-2540 South Grandview Highway. This separate project’s operator will be Community Builders.