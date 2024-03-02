NewsArchitecture & DesignDevelopmentPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

Indigenous supportive housing near Renfrew SkyTrain Station approved by Vancouver City Council

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Mar 2 2024, 1:30 am
Indigenous supportive housing near Renfrew SkyTrain Station approved by Vancouver City Council
2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

Vancouver City Council has unanimously approved the rezoning application to build a 12-storey supportive housing tower just south of Renfrew SkyTrain Station.

It will be largely dedicated to Indigenous people at risk or experiencing homelessness.

Thursday evening’s public hearing to review and decide on the application by BC Housing, the City of Vancouver, and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation lasted for only about 40 minutes, with only one public speaker and no debate amongst elected officials.

“At times, there has been contention around supportive housing in the city. There’s been fear and anxiety, but time and time again, we get great housing in place and all those fears go away,” said ABC councillor Lisa Dominato in her closing comments during the meeting.

This is a redevelopment of 2930 Renfrew Street, located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Grandview Highway and Renfrew Street — just adjacent to the Chevron gas station.

There will be a total of 76 supportive homes, with each unit being a studio with a private bathroom and kitchen. Other facilities include space for Indigenous cultural practices as well as amenities like shared laundry, a commercial kitchen and dining area, and program spaces, with trained personnel to support residents.

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

Site of 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (City of Vancouver)

Existing condition:

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing 10

Site of 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Future condition:

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

This approved project is a revised expansion of the previously envisioned six-storey supportive housing building with 50 units. Lu’ma Native Housing Society has been selected as the building’s operator.

“This is a life-changing kind of project that will really make a difference, and it’s so important to see these kinds of projects happening throughout our city, not just in some parts of the city but all around our city, and providing those dignified housing options,” said Green councillor Pete Fry.

ABC councillor Lenny Zhou also shared that he lives five minutes away from the location, and he welcomes this project to his neighbourhood.

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

This permanent modular building is designed by S2 Architecture. Artistic renderings show the exterior facade will feature an Indigenous art component.

The municipal government provided the land, the provincial and federal governments are covering the construction costs, and the provincial government is supporting the operating costs over the expected 60-year lifespan of the building.

With the approval of the rezoning and the forthcoming submission of the development and building permit applications, construction is targeted to begin in early 2025.

In February 2023, City Council also approved BC Housing’s rezoning application to build a six-storey supportive housing building with 64 units at the nearby site of 2518-2540 South Grandview Highway. This separate project’s operator will be Community Builders.

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

2930 renfrew street vancouver supportive housing

2024 artistic rendering of supportive housing at 2930 Renfrew Street, Vancouver. (BC Housing)

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Politics
+ City Hall
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop