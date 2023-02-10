The plans to build a 14-storey rental housing tower near SkyTrain Renfrew Station in East Vancouver are going ahead.

On behalf of Epta Corporation, Studio One Architecture recently submitted the development permit application to redevelop 2406-2484 Renfrew Street — the northeast corner of the intersection of East Broadway and Renfrew Street. It includes the tower at the intersection’s corner a separate seven-storey building at the north end of the block, with both buildings separated by a mid-block pedestrian corridor.

This follows Vancouver City Council’s April 2022 decision to approve the rezoning application.

Apart from some very slight differences and minor architectural design refinements, the project is essentially the same as what was previously proposed and approved in rezoning.

There will be 179 rental homes under the City’s Moderate Income Rental Housing Pilot Program (MIRHPP) framework, with the program requiring at least 20% of the residential area to be dedicated to below-market rentals for households earning between $30,000 and $80,000 annually. The remaining units will be market rental homes.

At least 35% of the units will be sized for families — two- and three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to various common amenity spaces, including indoor spaces on the ground level of both buildings, an outdoor amenity space on the rooftop of the shorter building, and both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the tower rooftop.

There will also be about 6,600 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses within the ground level of the tower.

Two underground levels will accommodate 120 vehicle parking stalls and about 300 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area of the entire redevelopment is 144,600 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.1 times larger than the size of the 35,300 sq ft lot. The development site is sloped, and consists of six old single-family homes and a single-storey office building.

This is the first high-density, tower-based project in close proximity to the Renfrew Station/Rupert Station area.

There is now a growing cluster of rental housing near Renfrew Station. At the corners of East 10th Avenue and Renfrew Street, a pair of eight-storey buildings under construction will contain 185 secured rental homes under MIRHPP and ground-level retail/restaurant uses.

These are likely the first of many rental housing projects and high-density, tower-based uses set to come for the area around both Renfrew and Rupert stations — the municipal government is currently in the process of completing a new area plan that guides future densification with significantly added residential and employment uses around the stations.