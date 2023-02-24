Supportive housing building with 72 units approved for South Vancouver

Vancouver City Council has unanimously approved a new permanent building that will provide supportive housing for 72 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Their decision to approve BC Housing’s rezoning application for the site at 1925 Southeast Marine Drive — located just west of the intersection with Victoria Drive — in Tuesday’s public hearing came after listening to public speakers, who mostly spoke against the project over their concerns relating to crime, public disorder, and drug use. Their concerns were based on the outcomes of some existing problematic housing facilities elsewhere in the city.

“As a former police officer, I’ve probably be in almost every SRO in the city. Some of them are horrific, they’re horrible places to live. It’s one of the reasons why we see people out on the street,” said ABC councillor Brian Montague during the meeting.

“It’s important to remember these aren’t SROs, these are very different from what we typically see as a SRO. This is a huge improvement over what these places are.”

The six-storey, 43,300-sq-ft building, containing 72 single-occupancy units, each with a private kitchen and washroom, will be a prefabricated modular wood structure, built to a Passive House green building design. Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design led the project’s design team.

Upon completion, non-profit housing provider The Kettle Society will operate and maintain the building, and provide wrap-around services to the residents.

“With regards to some of the public comments about accountability, I have the same concerns — public safety and street disorder is a huge concern of mine whenever it comes to issues in the City. But I have a lot of confidence in The Kettle Society, I think they’re a great operator. They have a great track record. When it comes down to it, it comes down to operator and tenancy,” said Montague.

He suggested much of his confidence with The Kettle Society’s future operations for this building stems from their operations management plan, which is over 20 pages long. This includes protocols for reporting on outcomes, documentation of significant issues, and challenges, as well as maintenance standards for the building exterior, providing the neighbourhood with contact information to report issues, and forming a community advisory committee.

Furthermore, he says, tenants will be required to sign a crime-free addendum, which outlines expectations for continued residency and forms a part of the lease agreement. A breach of the good neighbour addendum may lead to eviction.

“We all know how one tenant can be very disruptive. The fact that Kettle Society has a plan to deal with problematic tenancy is really nice to see, it’s nice to see accountability in this project… I think this plan and this project is off to the right start,” said Montague.

Green councillor Adriane Carr also acknowledged the community concerns, but suggested in some cases the type of concerns feared by neighbourhood residents did not transpire.