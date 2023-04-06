12-storey supportive housing tower proposed near Renfrew SkyTrain

A proposal to build a supportive housing tower near SkyTrain Renfrew Station in East Vancouver has been revised with even more homes.

Through BC Housing, the provincial government has announced it will be doubling the number of floors in its project at 2930 Renfrew Street from the previous 20201 design of six storeys to 12 storeys.

This will accommodate an additional 26 units for a total of 76 studio units — up from the original design of 50 units — with each unit provided with a private kitchen and unit.

The development site is located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Renfrew Street and Grandview Highway, next to the Chevron gas station.

This project is a partnership between BC Housing, the federal government, and the City of Vancouver, and it will go towards the tally of building about 350 new permanent supportive housing units within the city.

Upon completion, Lu’ma Native Housing Society will operate the building, which will provide homes to people experiencing or at risk for homelessness, with a particular focus on serving the unique Indigenous demands.

The building will include space for Indigenous cultural practices and amenities, including shared laundry, a commercial kitchen, a dining area, and program space.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Previous 2021 design:

The provincial government has noted public consultation with the neighbourhood on the revised proposal will begin over the coming weeks.

BC Housing intends to submit its formal rezoning application to the municipal government in May 2023, with a public hearing and decision by Vancouver City Council expected this winter. If it is approved, construction would start in late 2024 for completion in 2026. Records show the property, currently occupied by a low-storey structure, last changed hands in August 2020.

In February 2023, City Council also approved BC Housing’s rezoning application to redevelop 2519-2540 South Grandview Highway — about three blocks west of Renfrew Station — into a six-storey supportive housing building with 64 units. It will be operated by Community Builders upon completion.