20 psychedelic things to do around Vancouver while you're baked

Between the various art galleries, entertainment options, and places that show off the city’s natural beauty, Vancouver is a great place to get high and explore.

It’s only fitting that there be a guide of all the cool things to do after consuming cannabis

If it’s munchies you’re after, we’ve got you covered there too.

Alright, alright, alright. Here’s the list.

Remember, while consuming cannabis is legal, it’s illegal and unwise to drive while under the influence, so ideally you’ll be getting to your destination by transit, on foot, or with a designated driver.

So pass the dutchie on the left-hand side, and don’t forget the eye drops or the shades. And don’t forget to keep your roaches or dispose of them properly.

The VAG; this one wouldn’t be complete without it.

There’s something about the combination of art and marijuana. Whether it’s the fact that many artists consume it, the tendency for cannabis to help those creative juices flow, or that it can make you feel more introspective, getting baked and visiting the art gallery is a good idea.

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Hours: Saturday – Monday, Wednesday – Thursday, 10 am – 5 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 12 – 8 pm

Be a tourist at home with Forbidden Vancouver

Even if you’ve lived in Vancouver all your life, there’s likely plenty you don’t know about this soon-to-be 140-year-old city.

Forbidden Vancouver offers a creative walk back in time, with talented historians who act like it’s still the 1800s.

If you do this stoned, you might actually think you’ve travelled back in time.

It’s almost like this installation was designed for those who enjoy a casual toke.

The awe-inspiring work of augmented reality art is designed by Colombian artist Jessica Angel, and can be found underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge.

Fact: video games are fun.

Also fact: they’re more fun when you’re high.

The Rec Room at the brand new Amazing Brentwood includes over 90 arcade games, along with classic table games like ping pong, and billiards.

They’ve also got Mario Kart.

Where: 1920 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 4 pm – 12 am; Friday – Saturday, 4 pm – 1 am

Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has a pretty prominent connection to Vancouver. While he didn’t live in the city, his grandmother, Nora Hendrix, did. That resulted in the iconic musician spending a fair bit of time in Vancouver and the Pacific Northwest.

The shrine features art, guitars, and psychedelic vibes that are perfect after a blaze.

Then, go back to your pad, put on your “Are You Experienced?” vinyl, and just chill out man.

Where: 209 Union Street, Vancouver

There seems to be a stereotype that weed smokers are inactive and lazy.

Sha’Carri Richardson should be proof enough that this isn’t true.

If you’re someone who likes activity with their cannabis use, Ninja Tag is perfect. Maybe being stoned will help you channel your inner warrior.

Address: 1-1300 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Playing glow-in-the-dark bowling while high.

Sound awesome, right?

While Grandview Lanes isn’t the only bowling alley that offers a glow-in-the-dark bowling session, it offers it the most frequently. You can play Glow 5-pin every day, for relatively cheap.

Address: 2195 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 12 am

You don’t always need to do something to enjoy cannabis.

You can just go to a park and chill. Specifically Dude Chilling Park.

Formerly Guelph Park, residents in the area renamed the park, and through a petition made it official.

The park got its name thanks to an art installation in the park called the “reclining figure,” which was nicknamed the dude. The sculpture was created by BC-based artist Michael Dennis.

Where: 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Everyone loves Science World, and while it’s generally a fun day-trip for kids, adults can have a good time at Science World too.

It’s an even better time after consuming some delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (what THC stands for).

Where: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm

Some of the smartest people who lived smoked marijuana. That includes legendary scientist, Carl Sagan.

He was responsible for the Cosmos series, along with a suite of scientific discoveries and observations.

There’s something special about contemplating the mysteries of the universe while under the influence of cannabis, and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is the perfect place for it.

Where: 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Hours: Friday, 7 pm – 11 pm; Thursday, Saturday – Monday 9:45 am – 4:30 pm

Havana Vancouver on Commercial Drive has been a fixture in the community for years.

Something that makes the Havana extra special, is the stage tucked away behind the restaurant.

That makes this the perfect spot for some munchies and laughs after getting baked in Vancouver.

The Havana hosts music, dance, and comedy shows all year round.

Where: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Hours: Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 12 am; Monday – Friday, 11 am – 12 am

While it might be slightly on the creepier side of the events spectrum, the Vancouver Police Museum is full of historic relics of past crimes and allows you to experience the evolution of Vancouver Police.

You can also check out what was once a fully functioning morgue.

Where: 240 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 12 – 5 pm

If you haven’t smoked a joint before going into a movie theatre, you’re missing out.

The Cinematheque isn’t your standard movie experience either. Founded in 1972, it’s a film institute and media education centre. It puts a focus on Canadian and international cinema.

“We value cinema as a communal and transformative experience; believe in the importance of inclusivity and diversity in programming, and are committed to showcasing the finest achievements of local and national artists along with the best cinema from around the world.”

You’re likely to discover something at The Cinematheque that you wouldn’t any where else.

Where: 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Marijuana can be used for a lot of things. It’s a pain reliever, a muscle relaxer, a hunger inducer, but it can also aid one in finding their zen.

You can increase the odds of finding that zen at the Sun Yat-Sen gardens.

One can’t help but be at peace, sitting by the water, and taking in sights while surrounded by beautiful plant life.

Where: 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Hours: 11 am – 4 pm; closed Monday and Tuesday

Speaking of zen, there are other ways to reach that place of perfect tranquillity while under the influence of cannabis.

Doing a yoga class can ease your mind and body. With the muscle relaxant and pain relief properties of marijuana, you may just find that perfect balance.

You don’t even have to leave your house, as they offer online classes too.

If you’ve been hesitant to travel because of the pandemic, no sweat.

FlyOver Canada is a flight ride that offers a unique Canadian travel experience, and you don’t need to get on a plane to do it.

Your senses are enhanced when you consume cannabis, and FlyOver Canada interacts with all of yours. They even use special effects like wind, and scent, to enhance the experience.

Where: 201 – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Hours: 10 am – 9 pm

Clothing is optional at Wreck Beach, but for many, cannabis is not.

Wreck Beach is located in close proximity to the University of British Columbia, and it’s the perfect spot for a toke.

Where: 6572 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

There are escape rooms all over the city, and Find and Seek maybe be Vancouver’s most critically acclaimed.

Get high, gather your friends, and put your stoned minds to work. Cannabis could lead to some creative problem solving.

Where: 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 12 – 8 pm

Canada’s largest trampoline park, Extreme Air Park, features extreme gravity basketball, rock climbing, and more.

See how high you can get, and then see how high you can jump.

They offer three locations in Richmond, New West, and Langley.

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Places like Castle Fun Park used to be all the rage back in the day. We don’t hear about places like Chuck-E-Cheese, or Jolly Genie’s much anymore.

Thankfully Castle Fun Park is alive and well, with an assortment of fun activities to take part in, like mini golf, endless arcade games, and more.

Where: 36165 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm