Cute Abbotsford home sells for $512K over asking price (PHOTOS)

Feb 24 2022, 10:51 pm
Cute Abbotsford home sells for $512K over asking price (PHOTOS)
1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

An Abbotsford home sold for $1,707,000, which was $512,000 over the asking price according to Zealty.  It also sold for nearly $1 million over the 2020 assessed value of $755,000.

The cute four-bedroom four-bathroom 51-year-old property had its flooring, paint and lighting updated in recent years, and it even contains a wood-burning stove.

Abbotsford is considered to be one of the more affordable areas of BC, and the final sale price certainly defied those expectations.

Located in the West Abbotsford Clearbrook neighbourhood, the four-level split house spent a mere three days on the market before being sold by Top Producers Realty.

The 3,184 sq ft home has tons of space and many amenities including its very own sauna and swimming pool.

The main living area looks like it could be a cozy spot during wintertime. Outside of that, it’s nothing special. But as you’ll see in the other pictures, it’s all up from here.

abbotsford home

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

The main living area looks bland compared to the way colours pop in other sections of the home.

Kudos to the interior designer of this space, as the chairs in the dining area complement the colour scheme perfectly.

abbotsford

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

The kitchen is also fairly standard, with new stainless steel appliances. It has a nostalgic feel to it, reminiscent of the kitchen design in many homes built in the ’80s and ’90s.

abbotsford

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

The pool area is where things start to get exciting.

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

Let’s not forget the sauna.

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

The bedrooms and bathrooms are fairly standard but do offer some colour.

abbotsford home

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

abbotsford home

1632 Highview Street, Abbotsford (Zillow)

With a pool, a sauna, and lots of space to move around in, this Abbotsford property would make for the perfect family home.

