Both halves of this Kitsilano duplex sold for over $3 million (RENDERINGS)

We’ve brought you some crazy listings over the past few weeks of houses that have sold way over the asking price, but this duplex in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood might be one of the craziest.

Sitting at 3345 and 3347 West 11th Avenue, this stunning duplex replaces a full home that previously sold for $2.8 million according to BC Assessment.

Both sides of this duplex have now sold for over $3 million, eclipsing the value of the former detached house. Not only does this highlight the cost and demand when it comes to real estate in Vancouver, it also highlights how one can make bank in the city.

Located in the heart of Kitsilano, the duplex is in a prime spot near many amenities. It’s also great for athletes, with many nearby tennis courts other sports fields.

Re/Max states that the property was designed by Eric Stine, and built by Bricklane Developments, which has been nominated for numerous awards.

The exterior of the home features a brilliant modern design that can be seen in renderings.

The home located at 3345 West 11th Avenue sold for $3,350,000, while 3347 West 11th Avenue sold for $3,198,000 according to Zealty. That’s $6,548,000 between the two halves of this Kitsilano duplex.

The brand new property replaces a home previously built in the 1920s that can be seen below, which sold for $2,820,000. That means the duplex made over $3.7 million more than the detached house.

The duplex boasts a ton of backyard space, and the listing suggests it would make a great place to host backyard shindigs thanks to the included fire pit and BBQ area.

Each half of the duplex also gets its own private garage.

The property allows for the flexibility to turn the lower level into its own one-bedroom suite or to expand as a living and entertainment area.

Which did you prefer, the duplex, or the previous detached house?