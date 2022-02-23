The housing market is still red hot in Chilliwack, as another house has sold for more than the asking price, but has also sold for way more than it did less than two years ago.

In November 2020, 10116 Fairview Drive sold for $543,000. In the grand scheme of things and relatively speaking, that’s affordable.

After about $170,000 worth of renovation work, the house sold for $1,405,000 on February 22 according to Zealty. The asking price was $1,249,000. That’s a difference of $862,000 in less than two years. It was only on the market for five days.

In 2005, the same house sold for $100,500, but that was well before the luxurious renovation.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-storey home features almost brand new electrical, plumbing, high-end appliances, and closet and cupboard work, which are all less than a year old.

It also features an insulated theatre room with a bar.

The house is 52 years old, but looking at pictures you wouldn’t know it. The professional reno work was extensive.

Boasting 3,191 sq ft, the property is compact but spacious, and it seems like a lot of thought went into the general layout.

The kitchen is a bit narrow but provides ample counter space. The colour scheme is quite eye-catching, with subtle gold accents. All the appliances are stainless steel.

The theatre room is also quite spacious, with a bar tucked away in the corner. While not the biggest screen, it’s a nice comfy space that could accommodate a fairly large group.

The bathrooms feature a similar colour scheme to the rest of the house, making the entire property feel cohesive in its design.

Carpets in the bedrooms mean you’ll have a soft place to land as you roll out of bed.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, purchasing a house in Chilliwack could end up being pricier than you’d expect.