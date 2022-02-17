South Vancouver home sells for almost $1 million over asking (PHOTOS)

An unassuming home sold way over the asking price in South Vancouver on Valentine’s Day.

The asking price of the family-sized property was $1,598,000, listed by RE/MAX. According to Zealty, the Vancouver home earned its previous owners $912,000 more than that, selling for $2,510,000.

The two-storey home features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms between the main level and a fully finished basement suite.

Built 59 years ago, the house boasts 2,960 sq ft and a sizable deck perfect for outdoor gatherings or parties.

The main floor kitchen is quaint and provides a decent amount of space, with a central cooking area on a mini island. A door leads out to the back deck.

The basement also has a relatively large kitchen, with a larger island and a dedicated stove. The home actually has three kitchens in total, with two on the lower floor.

Splashes of colour can be found throughout, with one of the bathrooms customized to look like a 60s diner.

The large deck has a ton of potential and a partial view of the Fraser River.

The average home price in BC continues to rise this year, mostly thanks to low supply.

Would you have paid $2.5 million for this home?