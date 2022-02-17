Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

South Vancouver home sells for almost $1 million over asking (PHOTOS)

Feb 17 2022, 10:34 pm
Home, sweet expensive home. (2450 SE Marine Drive/RE/MAX)

An unassuming home sold way over the asking price in South Vancouver on Valentine’s Day.

The asking price of the family-sized property was $1,598,000, listed by RE/MAX. According to Zealty, the Vancouver home earned its previous owners $912,000 more than that, selling for $2,510,000.

The two-storey home features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms between the main level and a fully finished basement suite.

Built 59 years ago, the house boasts 2,960 sq ft and a sizable deck perfect for outdoor gatherings or parties.

vancouver home

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

The main floor kitchen is quaint and provides a decent amount of space, with a central cooking area on a mini island. A door leads out to the back deck.

vancouver home

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

The basement also has a relatively large kitchen, with a larger island and a dedicated stove. The home actually has three kitchens in total, with two on the lower floor.

vancouver home

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

Splashes of colour can be found throughout, with one of the bathrooms customized to look like a 60s diner.

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

The large deck has a ton of potential and a partial view of the Fraser River.

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

2450 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver/RE/MAX

The average home price in BC continues to rise this year, mostly thanks to low supply.

Would you have paid $2.5 million for this home?

