12 places hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this June

Nikitha Martins
|
May 26 2024, 8:28 pm
BublikHaus/Shutterstock

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and we finally all have a little pep in our step now that summer is so near. With all that extra joy, now could be the best time to put your best foot forward and make some moves in your career.

Be it if you are seeking a summer job or new career opportunity, there are hundreds of job listings that might just be for you.

Here are 12 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this June:

Arbutus Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Arbutus Club (@thearbutusclub)


The Arbutus Club in Vancouver is hiring for several jobs, and the pay and perks are great.

As of Sunday, seven roles were still listed as open positions on the Arbutus Club careers page.

All of the available Arbutus Club jobs include certain perks, such as free parking, store discounts, gym memberships, and more.

For anyone looking for part-time work, the “modern recreation complex” is hiring a part-time lifeguard and swim instructor, with pay up to $24.04 per hour. Requirements include lifeguard certification and CPR certification.

If you have a culinary background, the club is also looking for a first and second cook for part-time and full-time work. This position pays up to $26.06 an hour.

The highest-paying gig (a hockey director role) pays up to $100,000 per year.

PNE Fair

PNE Fair

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

The PNE Fair is a few months away and its looking to fill over 1,000 roles.

According to the job posting base wages start at $17.40 an hour “with 5% additional pay in lieu of vacation & other benefits, resulting in a total of $18.27/hour.”

Positions are available in departments like gaming, maintenance, food and beverage, rides, guest experience and so much more.

The fair runs from August 17 to September 2 and depending on the department employees will also undergo training during the first two weeks of August.

You’ll want to apply for these positions soon as the application deadline is Sunday, June 9.

Amazon

amazon yvr14 402 dunsmuir street vancouver

Inside one of Amazon’s largest new Vancouver office buildings at 402 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Amazon is hiring for countless positions in Vancouver.

Dozens of engineering positions are listed along with research and leadership positions.

“We continue to build our presence here, with a growing number of offices for our thousands of staff members located in the city. In our vibrant offices, you’ll find yourself having fun and celebrating success with your colleagues,” the job board reads.

If you have experience in the related fields, check out the jobs listed on its site.

Vancouver Police Department

vpd

Margarita Young/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is hiring some civilian jobs, some of which pay exceptionally well.

They’re significant roles for folks who have always fancied an opportunity to work for a police force who may haven’t necessarily wanted to put themselves in the line of fire or danger.

That is unless you consider typing to be dangerous.

There are temporary roles (clerk reviewers and clerical workers) which don’t require much experience and pay between $24.88 to $34.23 an hour.

The VPD is also looking to fill Crisis Intervention Case Worker and Financial Analyst I positions which pay more but require more experience.

Check out the vacant jobs here.

TransLink

skytrain expo line surrey tracks gateway station f

SkyTrain Expo Line tracks near Gateway Station in Surrey. (TransLink)

If you’re looking for a job that pays, TransLink is hiring to fill dozens of roles and help with SkyTrains, buses and even Transit Police. And many of the roles pay amazingly well.

There are dozens of job postings on the TransLink career page

While many jobs require some substantial experience, there are some roles like serviceperson trainee that don’t have an extensive list of qualifications.

EA Sports

ea jobs

Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a career in the video game world and have the expertise, EA is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver, and some pay pretty well.

EA’s base salary range for most positions is between $93,700 and $143,700.

Positions include engineering, technical artist, designer roles, among dozens of others.

Check out some of the roles on the EA Sports site.

Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ)

jobs

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock | antoniodiaz/Shutterstock

Young Canadians looking for work experience will have many job options this summer. A government initiative aims to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) aims to help youth, particularly “those facing barriers to employment,” gain experience and develop skills that will help them in the future. Over 70,000 summer jobs are available in the not-for-profit, public, and private sectors.

Companies are hiring now until July 22, so if you want to gain experience and earn some extra cash this summer, visit the Job Bank website.

To be eligible, you must be between 15 and 30 years old on the job’s start date and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN). You must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have been granted refugee status in Canada.

Vancouver International Airport

vancouver international airport aircraft control tower yvr

Rainbow colours for Pride Month on Vancouver International Airport’s aircraft control tower’s lighting system. (Vancouver Airport Authority)

If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings, and some roles don’t require much experience.

There are 38 vacant jobs posted online as of Sunday.

Intact

Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a job or want to switch careers, it might be worth looking into the companies that were just named the strongest brands in Canada, as the top ten are hiring. Lucky for you, Intact is one of the strongest Canadian brands, and it is hiring in BC.

The Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company is seeking to fill many claims consultant roles in Vancouver.

The salary ranges from around $74,000 to more than $100,000 depending on the role and an employee’s qualifications.

Parq Casino

staycation

Casino at Parq Vancouver. (Instagram: @parqvancouverbc)

If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.

However, salaries are somewhat mixed, with some being a jackpot and others a gamble.

Roles range from security roles to cooks to slot attendants.

Check out the vacant jobs here.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Nine healthcare workers stand on a helipad roof.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities.

You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

Vancouver Aquarium

Sea otters at Vancouver Aquarium

Sea otters

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. If you’re passionate about animals, it’s also heavily involved in conservation work.

Jobs available include a warehouse associate, guest experience supervisor, photo experience sales associate, retail sales associate, and many other roles. 

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at .

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre and Amir Ali


Nikitha Martins
