The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and we finally all have a little pep in our step now that summer is so near. With all that extra joy, now could be the best time to put your best foot forward and make some moves in your career.
Be it if you are seeking a summer job or new career opportunity, there are hundreds of job listings that might just be for you.
Here are 12 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this June:
Arbutus Club
The Arbutus Club in Vancouver is hiring for several jobs, and the pay and perks are great.
As of Sunday, seven roles were still listed as open positions on the Arbutus Club careers page.
If you have a culinary background, the club is also looking for a first and second cook for part-time and full-time work. This position pays up to $26.06 an hour.
The highest-paying gig (a hockey director role) pays up to $100,000 per year.
PNE Fair
The PNE Fair is a few months away and its looking to fill over 1,000 roles.
According to the job posting base wages start at $17.40 an hour “with 5% additional pay in lieu of vacation & other benefits, resulting in a total of $18.27/hour.”
Positions are available in departments like gaming, maintenance, food and beverage, rides, guest experience and so much more.
The fair runs from August 17 to September 2 and depending on the department employees will also undergo training during the first two weeks of August.
You’ll want to apply for these positions soon as the application deadline is Sunday, June 9.
Amazon
Amazon is hiring for countless positions in Vancouver.
Dozens of engineering positions are listed along with research and leadership positions.
“We continue to build our presence here, with a growing number of offices for our thousands of staff members located in the city. In our vibrant offices, you’ll find yourself having fun and celebrating success with your colleagues,” the job board reads.
If you have experience in the related fields, check out the jobs listed on its site.
Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ)
Young Canadians looking for work experience will have many job options this summer. A government initiative aims to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.
Vancouver International Airport
If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings, and some roles don’t require much experience.
There are 38 vacant jobs posted online as of Sunday.
Intact
If you’re looking for a job or want to switch careers, it might be worth looking into the companies that were just named the strongest brands in Canada, as the top ten are hiring. Lucky for you, Intact is one of the strongest Canadian brands, and it is hiring in BC.
The Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company is seeking to fill many claims consultant roles in Vancouver.
The salary ranges from around $74,000 to more than $100,000 depending on the role and an employee’s qualifications.
Parq Casino
If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.
However, salaries are somewhat mixed, with some being a jackpot and others a gamble.
Roles range from security roles to cooks to slot attendants.
Check out the vacant jobs here.
Vancouver Coastal Health
Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.
Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities.
You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.
Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. If you’re passionate about animals, it’s also heavily involved in conservation work.
Jobs available include a warehouse associate, guest experience supervisor, photo experience sales associate, retail sales associate, and many other roles.
For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.
With files from Irish Mae Silvestre and Amir Ali