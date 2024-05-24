Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada’s Competition Bureau must investigate an alleged agreement between grocery giant Loblaw and the country’s largest telecom companies, Rogers and Bell.

A statement from the NDP says allegations have surfaced that a division of Loblaw, known as The Mobile Shop, is choosing to partner with Glentel, a wireless retailer owned by Bell Canada and Rogers in 180 of its stores across the country.

This move would “reduce competition and keep prices high for Canadian consumers,” noted a statement from the party.

Earlier this week, reports revealed that the CEO of telecom company Quebecor Inc. also wrote a letter to Canada’s Industry, Minister François-Philippe Champagne, stating the federal government needed to step in and stop the deal.

Pierre Karl Péladeau explained that the move would remove Freedom Mobile, its subsidiary, from the Mobile Shop’s kiosks.

In a statement, Singh said Canadians are “fed up” with the country’s lack of competition in both the grocery and telecom industries.

“Canadian consumers pay some of the highest cellphone and internet bills in the world while the big telecom companies maximize profits for their shareholders and give outrageous bonuses to their CEOs,” stated Singh. “This isn’t happening by accident.”

NDP Critic for Innovation, Science and Industry, Brian Masse, said the Loblaw deal with Glentel was “concerning” and noted the federal government has the power to “regulate these backroom deals.”

On its website, The Mobile Shop said it offers “unbiased advice across all wireless brands” and “doesn’t work for any single carrier.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, the Competition Bureau confirmed it received a letter from Singh and Masse about the alleged Loblaw deal.

However, the bureau said it could not confirm if it was investigating the matter because it conducts its work confidentially.

“The Bureau must conduct a thorough and complete examination of the facts in a case before reaching any conclusion as to whether the Competition Act has been contravened,” said a representative.

Daily Hive has reached out to Quebecor Inc. for further comment.