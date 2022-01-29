Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

300,000 sq ft office and wholesale building proposed next to Strathcona Park

Artistic rendering of 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (TKAD Architecture and Design/Wesgroup Properties)

For years, warehouse spaces within Vancouver’s traditionally industrial areas have been disappearing as a result of new non-industrial, mixed-use developments, but a newly proposed building in the Strathcona area provides a significant net gain, especially for large format wholesale uses.

A development permit application has been submitted by Wesgroup Properties for 1150 Raymur Avenue — immediately east of Strathcona Park.

The property is currently occupied by a 1951-built, two-storey office and warehouse building, which was the longtime headquarters and warehouse for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. In 2019, when its lease on the Strathcona facility ended, the food bank relocated to Burnaby.

Site of 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Existing building at 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

The proposal, designed by TKAD Architecture and Design, calls for a 95-ft-tall, five-storey building with 135,000 sq ft of wholesale space within the lower two levels, and freight loading bays facing Glen Drive to the east.

Three partial floors above the wholesale volume will be used as 64,400 sq ft of office space. The podium rooftop over the wholesale volume doubles as an outdoor amenity space for workers.

The total floor area is just under 200,000 sq ft for a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is three times larger than the size of the 65,700 sq ft lot. Two underground levels provide 247 vehicle parking stalls.

Artistic rendering of 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (TKAD Architecture and Design/Wesgroup Properties)

Artistic rendering of 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (TKAD Architecture and Design/Wesgroup Properties)

Artistic rendering of 1150 Raymur Avenue, Vancouver. (TKAD Architecture and Design/Wesgroup Properties)

