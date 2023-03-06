Preliminary artistic rendering of the City of Surrey's "Gateway project" at 10744 133 Street and 10725-10757 University Drive. (Surrey City Development Corporation)

A major high-density residential building redevelopment immediately west of SkyTrain Gateway Station could become one of Surrey City Development Corporation’s (SCDC) largest projects.

The project has been under the direct portfolio of the City of Surrey ever since the previous makeup of Surrey City Council decided to dissolve SCDC, and transfer its assets and projects to the municipal government.

SCDC is the for-profit real estate company wholly owned by the City of Surrey to provide the municipal government with a new additional revenue source for maximizing the potential of the City’s surplus lands, while also catalyzing economic and urban growth. City Council is expected to green-light the relaunch of SCDC, which could be operational before the end of 2023.

SCDC’s project next to SkyTrain Gateway Station would be the most significant redevelopment immediately next to the transit hub.

The proposal is still in the early stages, but six buildings up to over 50 storeys in height will provide about 1,600 units of housing, with the majority of the units expected to be condominiums.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Prior to its 2020 dissolution, SCDC acquired a four-acre land assembly of the addresses of 10744 133 Street and 10725-10757 University Drive — located immediately north of the baseball fields of Whalley Atheltic Park.

A portion of this City-owned property is currently occupied by the Sunshine Co-op, which is a 1982-built complex with 39 townhouses. The co-op’s lease for the property expires this year.

To accommodate construction, residents in the co-op will be relocated to new affordable housing built on a City-owned site nearby.

SCDC’s other major project within Surrey City Centre will be the significant commercial space development on the “Centre Block” site of North Surrey Recreation Centre next to SkyTrain Surrey Central Station, including the construction of a 738-foot-tall (225 metres), 47-storey office tower — one of Metro Vancouver’s future tallest buildings.