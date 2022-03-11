48-storey tower proposed near Gateway SkyTrain in Surrey

Another sizeable mixed-use tower is proposed for the emerging Central Business District of Surrey City Centre.

Berkeley Enterprises and Chris Dikeakos Architects have submitted an application to the municipal government to develop the sites of 10744-10752 City Parkway and 10737-10745 135A Street into a 515-ft-tall, 48-storey tower.

Currently, the site entails a vacant parcel and low-storey commercial structures. It is a three-minute walk from SkyTrain Gateway Station.

The proposal calls for 539 condominium homes, including 80 micro units, 15 studio units, 202 one-bedroom units, 48 one-bedroom units with a den, 169 two-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units with a den, and six three-bedroom units.

The tower gains a boot-shaped appearance from its terraced form on the first seven levels. The first three level within the podium contain 71,000 sq ft of office space, and a 1,200 sq ft ground-level retail unit sized for a cafe.

Residents will have access to 8,400 sq ft of indoor amenity space, situated within level 8 and the entirety of level 48 — the top floor — instead of a penthouse. Four outdoor amenity decks are planned, including on the podium rooftop on level 4, as well as levels 8, 14, and 48. The outdoor amenity spaces span a combined total of 22,200 sq ft, exceeding the city’s requirements.

Five underground levels will contain 532 vehicle parking stalls and 654 secured bike parking spaces. A future east-west extension of 107A Street along the southern perimeter of the site is planned, and an on-street, electric-battery car charging station will be located on either City Parkway or 135A Street.

The proposed total floor area is 475,000 sq ft, which establishes a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 10.2 times larger than the lot size of 46,200 sq ft after road dedication.

The building has an irregular footprint as the city did not require the proponents to include the adjacent property to the southwest, 10732 City Parkway, which is currently operating as the Olive Branch homeless shelter with 46 beds. The city expects a mid-rise building development on this orphan site at some point in the future.