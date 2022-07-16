Artistic rendering of the Phase E rental housing tower of King George Hub at 13748 Fraser Highway (left), and the main King George Hub cluster under construction (right). (Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership/PCI Developments)

PCI Developments has outlined plans to build a major 100% rental housing tower next to SkyTrain King George Station in Surrey City Centre.

While this is considered as part of the developer’s King George Hub, the development site will be physically separate from the main mixed-use, multi-tower complex currently under construction.

It will be located immediately to the south, just across the street, at 9759 137A Street, 9775 137A Street, and 13748 Fraser Highway — a 0.87 acre site at the southwest corner of the intersection of Fraser Highway and Whalley Boulevard, which will see a southward extension. The development site currently consists of a treed area and several single-family homes.

The redevelopment will entail a 390-ft-tall, 41-storey tower with 401 secured market rental homes, with a unit mix of four studio units, 240 one-bedroom units, 74 one-bedroom units with a den, 79 two-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units with a den, and two three-bedroom units.

A standalone common amenity building for residents is set along the south property line — adjacent to the future public park to the south.

The planned total floor area is 293,000 sq ft for a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 7.9 times larger than the size of the lot. Three underground levels will contain 261 vehicle parking stalls and 481 secured bike parking spaces.

The architectural firm behind the design is Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership.

Major rental housing uses are suitable for the site given its location within Surrey City Centre’s Medical District, which is anchored by the nearby Surrey Memorial Hospital and the growing surrounding medical office campus. The University of British Columbia has also signalled that it intends to establish a sizeable campus in the area.

As well, King George Station serves as the starting point of the future 16-km-long, eight-station Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension of the Expo Line. The extension is set to open in 2028.

The municipal government is currently in the process of reviewing PCI Developments’ application, which is expected to see approval.