Over 200 rental homes proposed near future Oak-VGH SkyTrain Station

A new 198-ft-tall, 21-storey tower could more than quadruple the number of homes at the Amber Lodge site in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood.

A new rezoning application by Wall Financial Corporation calls for the redevelopment of the mid-block site of 1045 West 14th Avenue, which is located near the northwest corner of the intersection of Oak Street and West 14th Avenue.

This location, within close proximity to Vancouver General Hospital, is also roughly a 10-minute walk from the future Oak-VGH Skytrain Station. The site is currently occupied by a 1970-built, three-storey building with 50 apartment units.

The proposal, designed by Buttjes Architecture, calls for 202 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 162 market rental units and 40 below-market rental units.

The unit size mix is 38 studios, 93 one-bedroom units, 51 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to shared amenities on the fifth level, where there will be indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the rooftop of the base podium, and on the tower rooftop level, where there will be indoor and outdoor areas, including a fitness gym and lounge areas.

Along West 14th Avenue, the building will be significantly setback from the street to enable the creation of a porous landscaped area that enables rainwater filtration — a nod to the site being one of Vancouver’s former east-west streams before it was filled in for development.

Following the prescriptions of the City’s Broadway Plan for the FSOB sub-area, the floor area ratio density will reach a floor area that is 5.95 times larger than the size of the 25,000 sq ft lot.

Three underground levels will accommodate 138 vehicle parking stalls and 410 secure bike parking spaces.