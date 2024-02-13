New West Broadway Marriott hotel at future SkyTrain station moves forward

The plan to build a new hotel immediately north of SkyTrain’s future Oak-VGH Station within the Central Broadway corridor is moving forward.

This is a redevelopment of the New India Buffet, Bar, and Restaurant (former Earls restaurant) building at 901 West Broadway, which is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of West Broadway and Laurel Street.

The entrance into the SkyTrain station — opening in 2026 as part of the Millennium Line extension — is located at the southwest corner.

In March 2021, the project’s rezoning application was approved by Vancouver City Council. And now, nearly three years later, Hallmark Hospitality has submitted its development permit application, which reveals that the hotel will be under Marriott’s AC Hotels — a mid-market brand known for catering to business and solo travellers.

It is noted in the development permit application that this new hotel is “intended to serve the needs of the Vancouver General Hospital community and the health care precinct, as well as support immediate local businesses, and other businesses along the Broadway Corridor.”

Existing condition:

Previous design during rezoning:

Current revised design:

AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver will be a 12-storey, 93,000 sq ft building with 151 guest rooms, a lounge with a bar and cafe, and a main restaurant, along with meeting rooms, lounge, and a fitness gym.

The design by Zeidler Architecture has been significantly refined since the rezoning, with the west facade now carved down to create outdoor balconies on levels eight and 10. This is in addition to a large outdoor patio on level four that is accessible to all hotel guests, and features spectacular views of the downtown Vancouver skyline and North Shore mountains.

Furthermore, the overall facade design of the building has changed from a basket weave-like concept during rezoning to a mesh-like, multi-layer concept that uses wood and metal panels to add texture and warmth to the intersection.

According to the architect, this provides the building with a “shimmering three dimensional facade that animates its surface,” and it results in a “dynamic skin that will change throughout the day with the change of light conditions thereby creating interest throughout the day along the Broadway corridor.”

Three underground levels will provide 41 vehicle parking stalls.

Although this is a prime transit-oriented development location, the site’s potential building height is strictly limited by the helicopter flight path for Vancouver General Hospital’s helipad, which is located roughly 150 metres to the south.

AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver should not be confused for the separate hotel project in the immediate area on the kitty corner site — Bosa Properties’ redevelopment of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and the Fairview Pub and liquor store at 888 West Broadway, which is immediately east of the future SkyTrain station. Bosa Properties is planning to build a redevelopment reaching 10 storeys with 156 hotel guest rooms, 149,000 sq ft of office space, and 21,000 sq ft of ground-level retail/restaurant uses.

Hallmark Hospitality currently owns and operates four other hotel properties in Western Canada, including Quality Inn & Suites Downtown Vancouver.