The secured purpose-built rental housing tower proposals within the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan area continue to roll in, with the latest rezoning application being for 1245-1265 West 10th Avenue.

This is a redevelopment of the mid-block site at 1245-1265 West 10th Avenue — near the northeast corner of the intersection of Birch Street and West 10th Avenue, replacing a trio of old three-storey buildings with a combined total of 23 units.

This site is immediately south of the former West Broadway Denny’s restaurant, which is now a construction site for a 28-storey, mixed-use tower with rental housing and retail/restaurant space. It is also an eight-minute walk to SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station.

The proposal for 1245-1265 West 10th Avenue calls for a 213-ft-tall, 20-storey tower with 164 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 131 market rental units and 33 below-market rental units.

The unit size mix is 83 studio units, 24 one-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom units. Residents will have shared indoor and outdoor amenities on the ground and fifth levels, and an outdoor amenity space on the tower rooftop.

Three underground levels will contain 64 vehicle parking stalls and about 350 secure bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 122,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.5 times larger than the size of the 18,750 sq ft lot. Stuart Howard Architects is the design firm.

Under the Broadway Plan’s stipulations for the FSOA sub-area, the West 10th Avenue side of this city block is permitted to have one tower. No towers exist on this frontage, so this proposal, if approved, would fulfill the one tower maximum.