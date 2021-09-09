12-storey office building proposed next to Vancouver General Hospital

A pair of 1950s-built, three-storey buildings located immediately north of Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) could be redeveloped into a 12-storey office building.

The newly submitted rezoning application for 855-865 West 10th Avenue strategically takes advantage of the location’s very close proximity to the SkyTrain Millennium Line’s future VGH-Oak Street Station, just a two-minute walk away.

The office levels are intended to be used for medical and dental offices, laboratory facilities, and general offices.

In addition, about 2,700 sq ft of ground-level space is set aside for three retail/restaurant units, effectively animating the building’s frontage on West 10th Avenue and providing services and amenities for the dense cluster of healthcare workers in the area.

Existing condition:

Proposed condition:

Although this is a highly central location in the VGH health district and Broadway Corridor, and the site barely escapes View Cone 3.1 emanating from Queen Elizabeth Park by only a few feet, there are strict height regulations due to the property’s immediate adjacency to the hospital’s helicopter landing pad — just across the street.

An aviation consultation was hired to ensure the tower’s design provides a clear view of the helipad, allowing helicopter pilots to orient themselves and select a safe departure flight path.

There would be a total floor area of 76,580 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.12 times larger than the size of the 12,516 sq ft lot.

Four underground levels would contain 82 vehicle parking stalls and 60 bike parking spaces. The project’s design firm is WT Leung Architects.

Both existing buildings on the land assembly lot were originally built as rental housing, before being converted into office space for Vancouver Coastal Health and UBC Faculty of Medicine.

The City of Vancouver is currently in the process of extending the bike lane along West 10th Avenue eastward past Willow Street.