New high-density, transit-oriented development proposals continue to pop up within the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan area and within close proximity to the new stations of SkyTrain Millennium Line’s future Broadway extension.

Palmar Properties has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop 1665-1685 West 11th Avenue, which is about a seven-minute walk from the future SkyTrain South Granville Station, and about two blocks west from Granville Street bus stops.

The mid-block development site — located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Pine Street and West 11th Avenue — is currently occupied by a trio of three-storey apartment buildings built between 1955 and 1980. These existing buildings currently have a combined total of 22 units.

The proposal calls for a new 248 ft, 22-storey, mixed-use tower with 190 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 152 market rental units and 38 below-market rental units.

The unit size mix is 90 studio units, 30 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

Residents would have access to ample shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including on the entirety of the tower rooftop level.

On the west side of the building on the ground level, there would be a 3,100 sq ft childcare facility for up to 25 kids.

“The proposed development has been carefully considered to achieve a high standard of architectural design with a welcoming, pedestrian-oriented ground floor and a well-defined residential tower above,” reads the design rationale by Acton Ostry Architects.

“The ‘tower in the park’ form is consistent with the character of the area as acknowledged in the Fairview South Policy Area description, prioritizing outdoor space and allowing for generous landscaped setbacks on all sides. Outdoor spaces are designed to provide potential green infrastructure opportunities, amenity areas for residents and ample outdoor play space for the childcare facility.”

Under the Broadway Plan, city blocks within the “FSOA” sub-area are permitted to have up to two towers per block (street to street, including any laneways). On blocks with two existing towers, an additional tower is permitted. There are currently no towers on this block.

Within the FSOA sub-area, added density and height are permitted if a proposal includes a childcare facility or retail uses. The total building floor area ratio density is established at a floor area that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 18,750 sq ft land assembly.

Two underground levels will contain 44 vehicle parking stalls and 483 secure bike parking spaces.