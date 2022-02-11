Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Chilliwack rancher sells for $500,000 over asking (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 11 2022, 9:58 pm
Chilliwack rancher sells for $500,000 over asking (PHOTOS)
8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

If the last few weeks were any indication, housing sales in Chilliwack really seem to be heating up.

Daily Hive previously reported on a home that sold for $1.3 million, $800,000 over the asking price.

Now this cozy rancher in Chilliwack has sold for $500,100 over asking, for $1,550,000. The asking price of the property listed by RE/MAX was $1,049,900.

The historical data for the property is bonkers. In 2020 the house sold for $625,000. In less than two years, the sale price went up by $925,000. According to 2021 census data, Chilliwack actually had the second-fastest population growth rate in Canada, which may provide some insight into why housing prices have risen so much.

Located at 8950 Pandora Street, the 1966-built property has seen an extensive renovation.

Some of the features of the 2,352 sq ft property include a kitchen with an island, a gas fireplace, a fresh coat of paint, and what the listing calls a “spa like bathroom” with a soaker tub and a separate shower. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There’s also a finished basement.

More on that kitchen though.

chilliwack

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

While there isn’t a ton of counter space, the island more than makes up for it.

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

Speaking of space, the open-concept living area has an abundance of it, with large windows allowing lots of natural light to enter.

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

There’s also a fireplace.

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

The home also boasts a massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

For dog owners, the backyard is a dream, with ample space for puppers to run around in.

chilliwack

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

The front of the house also features a deck perfect for chill summer hangs.

8950 Pandora Street, Chilliwack (bccondosandhomes.com)

The property is also situated in a great location, with popular eateries, shopping centres, and more within walking distance.

Google Maps

If you were thinking about heading to Chilliwack because of cheaper real estate prices, it now seems like nowhere in BC is safe from the crazy housing market.

@jeremy.vanwoerden.remax Nothing to see here, just a property selling for 150% of list price. 😳 #chilliwack #chilliwackrealestate #chilliwackrealtor #fraservalley #fraservalleyrealestate #agassiz #hopebc #sardis #vedderriver #yarrow #cultuslake #realestate #realtor #realestateinvesting ♬ original sound – jeremyvanwoerden

