If you thought that you’d get more bang for your buck by purchasing a home in Chilliwack, you might be surprised.

A cozy and quaint Chilliwack property sold for $1,361,000 on January 31. In late 2019, the same house sold for $535,000. That means in two years, the sale price went up by a whopping $826,000, or 154%. The asking price was $1,200,000.

Located at 9310 Windsor Street in Chilliwack, BC, the six-bedroom and two-bathroom home features 2,880 sq ft. It also boasts a huge lot and is near many amenities.

While it might not look like much on the outside, the interior has been renovated and exudes a distinguished and professional vibe, with a little bit of old-fashioned charm, and a splash of colour.

The interior is an interesting mix of wood, tile, and brick. It comes together in a satisfying way, helping this 1964-built property feel relatively modern.

The upper-level bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring.

While the kitchen isn’t huge, it provides ample counter and shelf space, along with new appliances.

The house features two storeys and the basement unit has a very different vibe from the rest of the property, though the ceilings are on the low side. The floors are tile as opposed to hardwood.

The property features a large backyard with a decent-sized deck.

The historical data from BC assessment is interesting. In 1992, the house was sold for a mere $136,000, cheap by today’s standards. Even 15 years later, in 2007 the house was sold for $305,000. In 2019, as we mentioned earlier in this piece, the house was sold for $535,000. According to Zolo, the average sold price for a house in Chilliwack is $900,000.

The housing market in BC shows no signs of slowing down, and you might be surprised at what you could end up paying regardless of what part of the province you’re in.