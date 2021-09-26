GTA restaurant says it will welcome unvaccinated customers despite vaccine passport system

An Oakville restaurant has said it will continue to welcome unvaccinated customers in defiance of Ontario’s new vaccine passport system.

On September 23—the day after the system took effect—Zucchinis Cucina shared photos of two signs on Instagram, stating that they will continue to accept “every and anyone.”

“We do not discriminate against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, location, vaccinated or unvaccinated,” both signs read.

One continues on with: “Anybody who supports the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms [and the] Canadian Bill of Rights is welcome.”

While the other ends with: “All customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment.”

The restaurant wrote in the caption of the post that the move “is not about being ‘anti-vaxx’ [or] ‘pro-vaxx’,” but instead is in regards to being “a patriot and citizen of our country.”

Ontario’s vaccine passport system went into effect across the province on September 22.

Proof of immunization is now required to access a number of settings, including indoor dining, gyms, and sporting events.

Restaurants that fail to verify a customer’s vaccination status can face a $1,000 fine. If the establishment is charged and convicted, fines could be as high as $10 million.

Individuals who force their way into a business without showing proof of immunization can be fined $750. If they’re convicted, they could face a $100,000 fine and up to a year in jail.